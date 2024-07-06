US News
Suspected drunk driver kills NFL player Khyree Jackson and 2 others
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson, who was drafted only two months ago, was killed along with two others when their car was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Maryland, police say. He was 24.
The accident happened at around 3:14 a.m. on Saturday when troopers were called for a three-vehicle crash on northbound Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue in Upper Marlboro, a small town in Prince George’s County, close to Washington, D.C.
According to state police, a woman identified as Cori Clingman was traveling northbound on Route 4 when she attempted to change lanes while driving at a high rate of speed, causing her to strike a Dodge Charger and a Chevrolet Impala.
The Dodge Charger then went off the right side of the roadway and struck multiple tree stumps before coming to a halt.
Jackson was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Charger, which was driven by 23-year-old Isaiah Hazel, according to police. A third person, 24-year-old Anthony Lytton, Jr., was seated in the rear of the vehicle. All three died of their injuries.
Clingman and two other people in her car were not injured.
“Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing circumstance in the crash,” Maryland State Police said in a statement. “Charges are pending the investigation and consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.”
Jackson played college football for the Fort Scott Greyhounds, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Oregon Ducks before he was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the Fourth Round of the 2024 NFL draft on April 27.
A statement from the Minnesota Vikings said the team was “devastated” by the news of Jackson’s death. “Our thoughts are with Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident,” the statement said.
