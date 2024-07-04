Texas Amber Alert: 2 boys missing from Collin County

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Brandon Perales and 6-year-old Benjamin Perales from Collin County after their dad threatened to kill himself, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The investigation began on Thursday morning when a business in Princeton called police and advised them that they were getting calls from a man who was threatening to kill himself and his estranged wife, who works at the business.

Officers quickly responded to the 600 block of W. Princeton Drive and secured the scene but were unable to locate the suspect, who continued to send threatening text messages to his estranged wife, whom he shares two children with.

As a result, the Texas Department of Public Safety issued a regional amber alert for Brandon and Benjamin. They were last seen at a gas station at 1806 W Audie Murphy Parkway in Farmersville, east of Princeton.

Article continues below the player

The father has been identified as Brandon Perales, a 27-year-old bald, white male with hazel eyes, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He’s believed to be driving in a black 2019 Ford Fusion with unknown license plates.

Anyone who sees Brandon, Benjamin or the suspect is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Princeton Police Department at (972) 736-3901 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis related to suicide, mental health or substance use, call or text the U.S. Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 to speak with a counselor in your area. If you’re in the UK, call the Samaritans at 116123.