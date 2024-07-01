U.S. military bases in Europe on high alert due to possible terror threat

A number of U.S. military bases across Europe have been put on high alert amid concern about a possible terror threat, according to U.S. officials and service members. Only few details have been released.

Force Protection Condition (FPCON) ‘Charlie’ was issued over the weekend, though the exact number of affected countries was not immediately clear. Bases in Germany, Italy, Romania and Bulgaria are known to be included.

The alert also applies at the U.S. Army garrison in the German city of Stuttgart, the home of United States European Command (USEUCOM), as well as the Army’s Rheinland-Pfalz and Ramstein Air Base.

FPCON Charlie suggests the U.S. has intelligence which indicates some form of terrorist action or targeting against personnel or facilities is likely, according to a description of the alert system. Charlie is the second-highest level.

A U.S. official stationed at a base in Europe told CNN that they haven’t seen this threat level in “at least 10 years,” adding that it usually means that the military has received an “active-reliable threat.”

One message sent to a base in Germany said service members were not allowed to wear uniforms off base until further notice. There were also reports of long waiting times to enter military bases.

“U.S. European Command is constantly assessing a variety of factors that play into the safety of U.S. military community abroad,” the military said in a statement. “For operational security reasons we will not get into specific measures, but we remain vigilant.”

The statement said U.S. service members in Europe should remain vigilant and alert at all times.

“In consult with host nations, Allies and partners, and the interagency, USEUCOM constantly monitors the security environment to ensure its personnel are informed and best postured to assure the safety of their individual person, family and loved ones,” the statement said.