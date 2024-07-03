X verifies fake account of Deer Park, Texas Police Department

Social network X has verified a fake account which calls itself the Deer Park Police Department in Texas, officials confirmed on Wednesday after posts from the account were widely shared on what’s formerly known as Twitter.

The account, @deerparkpd, was created in late June and was recently given a grey checkmark, which implies it was manually reviewed by X and verified as a government agency.

“This is not our account, and I am not sure how it came to be,” Deer Park Police Chief Greg Grigg told BNO News on Wednesday. He said the department was planning to investigate what happened.

The City of Deer Park, near Houston, is the only community in Texas with this name. The fake account, however, claims to be from a village near Dallas, which does not exist. A website linked to the account also referenced fictional locations.

Article continues below the player

Domain records show that the fake town’s website was created on June 26 with an address in Grapevine, Texas.

Posts and screenshot from the fake account were widely shared on X on Wednesday. By 3:30 p.m. ET, the account had nearly 13,000 followers. X did not respond to a request for comment.