Georgia Amber Alert: Tanner St. Germain and mom abducted in Roswell

UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled. Both Ashley and Tanner were found safe just after 1 a.m. this morning. The suspect, Brian Betenia, was taken into custody after a short pursuit in Forsyth County.

A Georgia Amber Alert, also known as a Levi’s Call, has been issued for 4-year-old Tanner St. Germain and his mother after they were allegedly abducted in Fulton County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Tanner was last seen at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Sloan Street in Roswell, according to the amber alert, which said the child was abducted by his mom’s partner, 40-year-old Brian Betenia.

“Child is believed to be in extreme danger,” police said in the amber alert, which was issued shortly after midnight. His mother, 32-year-old Ashley Vick, is described as missing and endangered.

Betenia is believed to have taken the two in a black 2013 Ford Edge with Georgia temporary license plate P5870776. The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound from the address on Sloan Street.

Tanner is described as a 4-year-old white male with medium-length blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 3 feet tall and weighing 40 pounds. Ashley is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall.

The suspect, Brian Betenia, is described as a 40-year-old white male with long, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds.

Anyone who sees Tanner, Ashley, Betenia or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4160 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

