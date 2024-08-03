Oklahoma Amber Alert: Chase Risner abducted in Bryan County

An Oklahoma Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Chase Risner after he was forcibly abducted in Bryan County by his non-custodial father, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened at around 5 p.m. on Friday when Chase was abducted by force from his grandmother, who has custody of the boy. Chase may have been injured during the assault, according to the amber alert.

The suspect has been identified the boy’s non-custodial father, Chance Risner. He’s described as a 38-year-old white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 148 pounds.

Chance is believed to have taken the child in a tan 2003 Honda Odyssey with Oklahoma license plate number MOE771.

Chase is described as a 4-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 40 pounds.

Anyone who sees Chase, Chance or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office at 580-924-3737 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

