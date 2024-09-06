6 people shot, 3 killed, in Hawaii murder-suicide

Six people have been shot, three fatally, in an apparent murder-suicide at a home on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, according to local officials. Only few details have been released.

The incident happened just after 11:15 p.m. on Saturday when officers were called to a residence in the area of 85-1300 Waianae Valley Road in Waianae, about 21 miles (34 km) northwest of downtown Honolulu.

“Three individuals, including the suspect, were pronounced dead at the scene,” the Honolulu Police Department said in a brief statement on Sunday. “Additional people were taken to the hospital.”

A spokesperson for Honolulu Emergency Medical Services confirmed that a man and two women were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not immediately released.

Article continues below the player

Three other gunshot victims were taken to hospital, where a woman in her 30s or 40s was reported to be in critical condition. The other two, a woman in her 50s and man in his 30s, were in serious condition.

There was no immediate word on the possible motive for the mass shooting. “Investigators are still at the scene,” police said in Sunday’s statement.