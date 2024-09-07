Active shooter on I-75 near London, Kentucky

Police in Kentucky are responding to an active shooter along I-75 near the city of London, according to local officials and witnesses. Multiple people have been shot and the shooter is still at large.

The incident began just before 6 p.m. on Saturday when officers began receiving calls about multiple vehicles being fired at on Interstate 75 in Laurel County. The shots were reportedly coming from an overpass or a wooded area.

“I-75 is closed at mile marker/Exit 49, and U.S. 25, nine miles north of London due to an active shooter situation,” the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Numerous persons have been shot near I-75.”

Kentucky State Police Trooper Scottie Pennington said the suspect had not been caught as of 7:10 p.m. “We are urging people to stay inside,” he said. “We will try our best to get you as much information as it becomes available!!”

Article continues below the player

According to preliminary reports, at least 7 people are believed to have been shot, some of whom are seriously injured. “The victims have been shot through the windshields,” according to dispatch.

“Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on X. “Please avoid the area. We will provide more details once they are available.”

This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.