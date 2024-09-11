Legal
California Amber Alert: Jaydan Avalos abducted in Huntington Park
A California Amber Alert has been issued for 9-month-old Jaydan Avalos after he was allegedly abducted from Huntington Park near Los Angeles, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
The incident happened just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday when Jaydan was allegedly taken in Huntington Park, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of the abduction were not immediately released.
The suspect has been identified as David Avalos, who is described as an 18-year-old Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds.
“The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said in the amber alert.
David is believed to have taken the child in a red 2017 Lexus IS 200T with California license plate number 9DDZ693.
Anyone who sees Jaydan, David or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Huntington Park Police Department if you have any other information that could help investigators.
This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available.
