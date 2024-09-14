World
Canada: Man seriously injured in bear attack in Alberta
A 45-year-old man was seriously injured in a bear attack near Window Mountain Lake in Alberta, close to the border with British Columbia, according to local officials. The man was rescued and taken to hospital.
The incident happened at around 11:19 a.m. on Friday when Crowsnest Pass RCMP received an emergency SOS activation on the Great Divide Trail, a wilderness hiking trail in the Canadian Rockies.
“Officers learned that one male, a 45-year-old resident of Calgary, had been attacked by a bear and had extensive injuries,” RCMP said in a statement on Saturday.
With the assistance of Crowsnest Fire Rescue, Fish and Wildlife, and Search and Rescue, and STARS, the male was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.
“No matter what your experience level is, while exploring the wilderness, SOS devices are an essential tool for anyone who may find themselves in a emergency situation,” RCMP said. “It is the most reliable way to call for help after sustaining an injury in an isolated area.”
