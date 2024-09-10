North Carolina Amber Alert: Khloe Marlow missing from Boiling Spring Lakes

A North Carolina Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Khloe Marlow after she was taken by her grandmother in Brunswick County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Khloe is believed to be with her grandmother, 49-year-old Jamie Lee Marlow, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of Khloe’s disappearance were not immediately released.

According to police, Marlow and Khloe left 210 S Shore Drive in Boiling Spring Lakes (Southport address) at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. They left in a red 2018 Kia Sportage with North Carolina license plate number PMN9366.

Khloe is described as a 3-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 3 feet tall and weighing 37 pounds. Marlow is only described as a 49-year-old white female.

Anyone who sees Khloe, Marlow or the vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department at 910-253-7490 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert.