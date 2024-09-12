Ohio Amber Alert: Lux Tiwari abducted from Newark

An Ohio Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Lux Tiwari after she was allegedly abducted from Newark in Licking County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened on Thursday when Lux was taken from 15 Messimer Drive in Newark, which is the address of the Licking Memorial Women’s Health clinic. Details about the circumstances were not immediately known.

The suspect is Sewak Tiwari, a 19-year-old Asian male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing black and red shorts, white crocs and a blue Batman shirt.

Sewak is believed to have taken Lux in a silver 2006 Honda Pilot SUV with Ohio license plate number KHE7597. The vehicle has damage on the fright front. It’s unknown where he might be taking the child.

Lux is described as a 1-year-old Asian female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 1 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 17 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red flannel dress with white tights.

Anyone who sees Lux, Sewak, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call police at 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) if you have any other information that could help investigators.

