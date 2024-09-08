Truck crashes into restaurant in Apache Junction, Arizona, injuring 15 people

A pickup truck has crashed into a restaurant in Apache Junction near Phoenix, injuring at least fifteen people, according to local officials. The driver was taken into custody with no word on the circumstances of the crash.

The incident happened on Saturday night when the pickup truck slammed into Elks Lodge on North Apache Trail in Apache Junction, a city in Pinal and Maricopa County about 31 miles (50 kilometers) east of Phoenix.

The Superstition Fire and Medical District said at least 15 people were injured in the crash, according to KPNX-TV. Some of the victims were reportedly in serious but stable condition. No children were injured.

The circumstances of Saturday’s crash were not immediately known but police said the driver was taken into custody.

“On behalf of our Mayor and City Council, our hearts go out to everyone affected by this incident currently being worked by the Apache Junction Police Department,” the city said a statement. “We extend our deepest concern and support to the victims and their families, and want to acknowledge our first responders who are working tirelessly to support them during this time.”