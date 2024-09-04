Multiple people shot at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia

Police are responding to a shooting with multiple victims at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, according to witnesses and local officials. A suspect is in custody.

The incident happened at 10:23 a.m. on Wednesday when officers were called for reports of an active shooter at the high school in Barrow County. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

“At the time of this release, one suspect is in custody,” the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Casualties have been reported, however details on the number or their conditions is not available at this time.”

According to initial reports, multiple people have been killed and injured, though authorities have yet to confirm any deaths. A source at a local hospital told CNN that multiple gunshot victims were taken there.

Footage from the scene showed that one of the victims was airlifted to hospital.

NBC News, citing law enforcement sources, said at least 2 people were killed and 4 others injured.

“I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state,” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said in a statement.

Kemp added: “We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation.”

