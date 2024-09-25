Wisconsin Amber Alert: Oaklee and Ryker abducted in Ashland

UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled.

A Wisconsin Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Ryker Ackley and 3-year-old Oaklee Fontaine after they were allegedly abducted in Ashland, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The children are missing from Ashland but they were last seen at Oak Avenue in Drummond, a town in Bayfield County, according to the amber alert. The suspect took the children without consent and has made suicidal comments.

The suspect has been identified as Gage Ackley-Dechant, a 30-year-old white male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

Article continues below the player

Ackley-Dechant is believed to have taken the children in a faded blue 1998 Chevrolet Suburban with Wisconsin license plate number AMN 4843. The vehicle’s rear passenger window is broken and covered in plastic.

“Gage Ackley-Dechant left his residence along with the two children without consent,” police said in the amber alert. “Subject had made suicidal comments regarding himself and the children.”

The exact nature of Ackley-Dechant’s relationship to the children was not disclosed.

Anyone who sees Ryker, Oaklee, Ackley-Dechant or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Ashland Police Department at 715-685-7642 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.