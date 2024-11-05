Bomb threats at 5 polling stations in Georgia came from Russia, state says

Bomb threats were made against five polling stations in the U.S. state of Georgia, causing two of them to be evacuated for about 30 minutes, according to state officials. They said the calls were traced back to Russia.

Polling places at Etris Community Center and Gullatt Elementary School, both in Union City in Fulton County, were evacuated and closed for about 30 minutes each. Three other sites which were targeted were not evacuated.

“We have investigated each of these and found no active threats. We will continue to remain vigilant,” the Fulton County Police Department said in a statement. “Voters will see officers at all 177 polling places today.”

The Fulton County Department of Registration & Elections will seek a court order to extend voting at the locations which were evacuated for the same period of time as the temporary closure.

“Disruption of the voting process is a crime and individuals found to be making disruptive threats will face changes,” police said in the statement. “We want to assure voters that their safety is our highest priority.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, speaking at a press conference, said the bomb threats originated from Russia, which has been accused of trying to interfere in the U.S. election.

“They’re up to mischief it seems. They don’t want us to have a smooth, fair and accurate election and they think that if they can get us to fight among ourselves, they can count that as a victory,” Raffensperger said. “So that tells you a little bit about the Russians. They’re not our friends.”

The Russian government has denied trying to interfere in the U.S. election. Other countries, including Georgia and Moldova, have also accused Russia of trying to interfere in their elections.