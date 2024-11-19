Car hits students at primary school in central China

A vehicle has plowed through a crowd of students and parents outside a primary school in China’s Hunan province, causing multiple casualties, according to state-run media. The circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear.

The incident occurred at 8 a.m. on Tuesday when a white SUV struck multiple people, including children, outside Yong’an Primary School in Changde City. Videos on social media showed victims lying on the ground, while parents and school staff rushed to assist.

The driver of the vehicle, whose identity has not been disclosed, was detained by parents and school security, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency. Videos from the scene showed an angry mob pulling the driver out of the SUV.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the number of victims or whether the act was deliberate, but Tuesday’s incident follows a series of attacks involving knives or vehicles as weapons.

On Saturday, a stabbing attack at a vocational school in the eastern city of Wuxi left 8 people dead and 17 others injured. A few days earlier, a man drove his car into a crowd at a sports facility in the southern city of Zhuhai, killing 35 people and injuring 43 in one of China’s worst attacks in recent decades. Both had personal motives.