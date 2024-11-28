Florida Amber Alert: Tremaine and Jermaine Crocker abducted in LaBelle

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old twins Tremaine and Jermaine Crocker, who were reportedly abducted in Hendry County. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact law enforcement immediately.

The children were last seen in the 400 block of Withlacoochee Avenue in LaBelle. Tremaine was wearing a multi-colored shirt, blue jean shorts, and grey Croc shoes. Jermaine was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, brown shorts, and red-and-blue tennis shoes.

The suspect has been identified as Ralph Garvin, a 47-year-old black male with black hair and black eyes. He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. Garvin was last seen wearing all-black clothing, including a black hoodie. Authorities warn that Garvin may be dangerous and urge the public not to approach.

Both children are described as 4-year-old black males with black hair and brown eyes. They are 3 feet 5 inches tall and weigh approximately 24 pounds each.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Tremaine, Jermaine, or Ralph Garvin, can contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774) or call the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office at 863-674-5600. You can also dial 911 for immediate assistance.

This is an amber alert.