Florida man charged in plot to bomb New York Stock Exchange

A Florida man has been charged with plotting to bomb the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as part of an alleged plan to “wake people up” and disrupt the U.S. government, according to court documents released on Wednesday.

Harun Abdul-Malik Yener took significant steps toward carrying out the plot, which was set for the week of Thanksgiving 2024, according to the court documents, which were first obtained by CourtWatch. Yener is accused of constructing and testing components of an improvised explosive device (IED) in Coral Springs, Florida.

The investigation began in February 2024 after the FBI received a tip about suspicious materials stored in a unit in Coral Springs, Florida. FBI agents found bombmaking sketches, electronic circuit boards, and timers. Notebooks found at the unit allegedly detailed the construction of landmines and other explosives, along with writings about preparing for combat.

Investigation of Yener’s Google accounts revealed his research into bombmaking techniques dating back to 2017. Authorities also linked him to YouTube videos providing tutorials on constructing explosives.

Article continues below the player

In interviews with an FBI confidential source and undercover agents, Yener allegedly expressed a desire to join anti-government militias and detailed his plan to bomb the NYSE. He referred to the bombing as a way to “reset” or “reboot” the government.

“I chose that target specifically because it not only has sentimental value, but it will hurt the U.S., at least delay them on their sales of arms to foreign countries,” Yener told the undercover agent.

During a monitored meeting, Yener identified the NYSE as an “ideal target” due to its perceived lack of security. He described the anticipated impact of his device as akin to “a small nuke,” capable of killing anyone inside and devastating the surrounding area.

The court documents reveal Yener recorded a message explaining his motivations for the attack and discussed using disguises, including a FedEx uniform, to avoid detection.

The FBI investigation also uncovered Yener’s alleged history of extremism. He reportedly admitted to prior attempts to join domestic extremist groups, including the Boogaloo Boys and Proud Boys, but was turned away after expressing a desire for martyrdom.

In 2015, Yener claimed he was approached by individuals claiming to represent ISIS and considered joining but ultimately decided against it. He was also fired from a restaurant job in 2023 after allegedly making threats to shoot his co-workers. “I’m about to go Parkland shooter in this place,” he allegedly told his co-workers.

Advertisment1

In recent weeks, Yener worked with undercover agents to construct and test components of the IED at a secure, law enforcement-controlled location. On November 7, 2024, Yener was arrested after attempting to finalize the explosive device.

Harun Abdul-Malik Yener faces charges of attempting to damage or destroy a building, used in interstate commerce, by means of an explosive.