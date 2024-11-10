Gunmen open fire at bar in central Mexico, killing 10

Several gunmen stormed a bar in central Mexico on Saturday night and opened fire, killing at least 10 people and injuring 7 others before fleeing the scene, according to local officials. One suspect was arrested.

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. on Saturday when four gunmen arrived in a pickup truck at the Los Cantaritos bar in Querétaro, a city in the central state which carries the same name.

Surveillance video from the bar showed the gunmen opening fire at random, hitting at least 17 people, according to Juan Luis Ferrusca Ortiz, the head of the city’s public security agency. Ten people were pronounced dead.

Those killed include seven men and three women.

“Through a call to 911 in which they reported gunfire on Circunvalación Street, specifically at the Los Cantaritos bar, the emergency services arrived at the scene, where they confirmed that four people arrived with long weapons in a vehicle that was identified,” Ferrusca Ortiz said.

“The vehicle’s data was used to track it and it was located in the municipality of El Marqués. It was set on fire by the probable perpetrators,” he said. He added that one person was taken into custody although their exact role in the shooting was not immediately clear.

The motive for Saturday’s massacre was not immediately known. Querétaro is roughly 110 miles (179 kilometers) northwest of Mexico City.