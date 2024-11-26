Shooting at Las Vegas Strip leaves one dead

A shooting on the Las Vegas Strip has left one man dead, according to local media reports. The incident prompted a major police response and a temporary shutdown of a portion of the iconic Strip.

The incident, which took place around 4 p.m. in front of The Palazzo and Treasure Island hotels in S. Las Vegas Blvd., was confirmed by the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD).

Authorities believe the shooting was the result of a road rage confrontation, with the victim reportedly approaching the suspect’s vehicle before being shot, according to reports from KLAS.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, KLAS reported. He is described as a man with a thin build, wearing a backward hat and was seen driving a silver Subaru WRX.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada warned drivers of “heavy construction delays” earlier that day, in the area where the shooting took place, according to KNTV. At that time, southbound Las Vegas Boulevard was reduced to a single lane.