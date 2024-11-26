US News
Shooting at Las Vegas Strip leaves one dead
A shooting on the Las Vegas Strip has left one man dead, according to local media reports. The incident prompted a major police response and a temporary shutdown of a portion of the iconic Strip.
The incident, which took place around 4 p.m. in front of The Palazzo and Treasure Island hotels in S. Las Vegas Blvd., was confirmed by the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD).
Authorities believe the shooting was the result of a road rage confrontation, with the victim reportedly approaching the suspect’s vehicle before being shot, according to reports from KLAS.
The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, KLAS reported. He is described as a man with a thin build, wearing a backward hat and was seen driving a silver Subaru WRX.
The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada warned drivers of “heavy construction delays” earlier that day, in the area where the shooting took place, according to KNTV. At that time, southbound Las Vegas Boulevard was reduced to a single lane.
L.A. Rams’ Demarcus Robinson arrested on suspicion of DUI
Shooting at Las Vegas Strip leaves one dead
Trump announces tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China as part of first-day Executive Orders
Judge dismisses case against Trump in 2020 election probe
Most Viewed
-
US News6 days ago
Child in California tests positive for H5 bird flu
-
Legal5 days ago
Joshua Altheef: 7-year-old autistic boy missing in West Chester Twp., Ohio
-
World7 days ago
Diver killed in shark attack near New Zealand’s Chatham Island
-
World6 days ago
U.S. warns Russia may launch ‘significant air attack’ against Ukraine
-
Business1 week ago
Twitter alternative Bluesky hits 19 million users amid post-election surge
-
World5 days ago
Volcano erupts on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula
-
Politics7 days ago
Putin signs new doctrine lowering the threshold for using nuclear weapons
-
Politics3 days ago
NATO chief Rutte meets Trump to discuss global security