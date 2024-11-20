World
U.S. warns Russia may launch ‘significant air attack’ against Ukraine
The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has issued a security alert after receiving intelligence that Russia may launch a significant air attack against Ukraine on Wednesday, causing the embassy to shut down as a precautionary measure.
The alert said the embassy had received “specific information of a potential significant air attack on November 20,” but provided no details about the source of the intelligence. It’s the first time the embassy has issued such a specific warning.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy will be closed, and Embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place,” the security alert said. “The U.S. Embassy recommends U.S. citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced.”
Wednesday’s security alert applies to all districts of Ukraine. The embassy urged Americans who are currently in the country to identify nearby shelters in advance of any air alert and to follow the directions of Ukrainian officials and first responders in the event of an emergency.
