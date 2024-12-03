Legal
3 dead, including suspect, in Madison school shooting; 6 others injured
At least three people, including the suspect, are dead after a school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin, according to local officials. Six others were injured, including two who are in critical condition.
The incident occurred at 10:57 a.m. on Monday when officers responded to reports of an active shooter at Abundant Life Christian School, a private K-12 institution, according to Police Chief Shon Barnes. Upon arrival, police found at least eight victims, and the shooter, who was deceased.
The two fatal victims were identified as a teenage student and a teacher. Six others were injured in the attack, with two students in critical condition at area hospitals. “These injuries are considered life-threatening,” Chief Barnes stated.
“We know that the suspect shooter was a teenage student who attended the school,” Barnes said. The Associated Press, citing a law enforcement source, reported that the shooter was a 17-year-old female student.
A handgun was recovered at the scene, according to Barnes, who noted that the shooting was “confined to one space.” The school has since been searched and cleared, and search warrants are being obtained to gather additional evidence.
The suspect’s family is cooperating with the investigation, but officials have not yet confirmed a possible motive.
“I want to offer our heartfelt condolences to the victims and families, and to the whole Abundant Life community,” said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “I think we need to do better in our country and our community to prevent gun violence.”
President Biden also issued a statement following the shooting: “Today, families in Madison, Wisconsin, are grieving the loss of those who were killed and wounded at Abundant Life Christian School. It’s shocking and unconscionable.”
“From Newtown to Uvalde, Parkland to Madison, to so many other shootings that don’t receive attention – it is unacceptable that we are unable to protect our children from this scourge of gun violence,” Biden said. “We cannot continue to accept it as normal. Every child deserves to feel safe in their classroom. Students across our country should be learning how to read and write – not having to learn how to duck and cover.”
