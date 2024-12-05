US News
5 injured in SUV and special needs school bus collision in Southern California
A head-on collision between a school bus and an SUV in Southern California has left at least 5 people seriously injured, according to officials and local media. The school bus was transporting special needs children.
The collision occurred at approximately 3:07 p.m. near Santiago Canyon and Red Rock Canyon in Orange County, part of the Los Angeles metro area, according to the county’s fire authority (OCFA). Five people were injured, including two children and three adults.
“All 5 patients were transported in stable but serious condition,” said OCFA. They added that the California Highway Patrol “is on scene and investigating the cause of the accident.”
Pictures shared by OCFA showed that the bus is part of the Orange Unified School District. The bus was transporting special needs children, according to KABC.
It has not yet been officially confirmed whether the injured individuals were from the school bus or the SUV, but KABC reported in a preliminary update that no one from the school bus was injured.
