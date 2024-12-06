Legal
6 shot in Bronx, including 12-year-old girl and mother ‘used as shields’
At least six people have been shot in the Bronx, New York, according to officials. Among the victims are a 12-year-old girl and her mother, who was used as a shield.
Police responded to reports of “numerous shots fired and people getting shot at” around 4:50 p.m. on Monday at 35-44 White Plains Road in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx, according to police officials. Upon arrival, officers found six victims outside a strip of stores.
“We had a brazen and heartless attack by two shooters that opened fire in the middle of the street and into a crowded convenience store, striking six people,” said Interim NYPD Chief John Chell. “Including a 40-year-old mother and a 12-year-old daughter that were used as shields.”
The official clarified that the mother was used as a shield by the intended targets of the shooting. The woman was shot in the stomach, while “one of the intended targets” was not hit. The 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg.
Four other males, ranging in age from 18 to 21, sustained gunshot wounds to their arms and legs. No suspects have been arrested, but police are searching for two Black males, one wearing a black Nike sweatsuit and the other a grey hoodie.
Police officials are investigating the motive behind the shooting but believe it was a targeted attack.
