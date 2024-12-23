Bill Clinton hospitalized for fever, reportedly in good spirits

Former President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized after developing a fever, according to an aide. The former president is reportedly in “good spirits.”

“President Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever,” Clinton’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Angel Ureña, said in a statement. “He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving.”

The situation is “not urgent,” according to NBC News, citing Ureña. “The former president will be fine.”

Clinton was previously hospitalized in California in 2021 for an infection that had spread to his bloodstream, according to CBS News. He was discharged after six days of hospital treatment.

Article continues below the player