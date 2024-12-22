Fireball lights up sky over Louisiana, space debris suspected

Residents in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Alabama were treated to a dazzling sight late Saturday as bright, slow-moving objects streaked across the sky. Experts said they’re likely space debris – probably a Starlink satellite – and not a meteor.

The event happened just after 10 p.m. and was visible from multiple states, according to witnesses who shared footage on social media. While there was no word from officials, it was previously announced that 4 Starlink satellites were due to reenter Earth’s atmosphere this weekend.

Many observers initially speculated that the object was a meteor, but experts quickly dismissed this theory due to its slow movement. Unlike meteors, which travel at incredibly high speeds, the object’s gradual pace strongly suggests it was man-made debris.

Space debris often burns up upon entry, creating bright streaks and fragments visible from the ground.

Social media platforms quickly filled with videos and photos of the event, with users across the region sharing their awe and curiosity. The object’s slow pace and vivid brightness made it a captivating sight for many who happened to look skyward at the right moment.

This sighting adds to a growing list of re-entry events witnessed globally as humanity’s activity in space continues to increase. Just last month, a fireball lit up the sky over North Texas, which astronomers identified as a SpaceX Starlink satellite which launched in 2022.

Visibility from Jackson, MS of what looks to be a big batch of space debris entering our atmosphere. 📸 Zack Griffing pic.twitter.com/U51QSgobFL — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) December 22, 2024

Possible Meteor shower over City Park. 📹:Lucas Hornsby pic.twitter.com/Vi6gMokWsv — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) December 22, 2024