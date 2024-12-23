Man accused of killing nearly 100 kangaroos north of Sydney

An Australian man has been arrested and charged after nearly 100 kangaroos were shot and killed at property belonging to an army base in New South Wales, according to local officials.

The incident – which was not previously reported – happened on October 8 when 98 dead kangaroos were found dead at Singleton army base in the Hunter Valley. Officers also found an ammunition box and two cartridges.

After an investigation, a search warrant was executed at a property in Williamtown on Friday morning, resulting in the arrest of a 43-year-old man who owns a property neighboring the army base, according to the Daily Telegraph. Three firearms were seized.

The suspect has been charged with committing an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal, discharging a firearm on a Commonwealth prohibited area, trespassing onto Commonwealth land, and harming a protected animal, among other charges.

Officers have also seized a number of firearms from a second property in the Hunter region, according to NSW Police. The suspect, whose name has not been released, was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear in court on January 13.

Even though kangaroos are a protected animal and a symbol of Australia, the government hands out shooting licenses every year, allowing the animals to be killed for meat or skinned for bags, shoes and other products. This practice – which includes the killing of joeys found in pouches – has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years.

In November, a 20-year-old man was arrested after deliberately running over adult and baby kangaroos near Lithgow and mutilating one of the bodies. And in 2021, two 17-year-old boys were arrested after killing 14 kangaroos – including two joeys – near Batemans Bay.