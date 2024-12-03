Missing woman Hannah Kobayashi voluntarily entered Mexico

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has confirmed that Hannah Kobayashi voluntarily crossed the U.S.-Mexico border on foot, leading investigators to classify her as a voluntary missing person. She has been reported as missing since early November.

“Our priority is ensuring Ms. Kobayashi’s safety and well-being,” LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell stated. “We urge Ms. Kobayashi to contact her family, law enforcement or personnel at the US Embassy to let us know she is safe. A simple message could reassure those who care about her.”

Kobayashi, a 30-year-old Hawaiian native, arrived in Los Angeles from Maui on November 8 and was seen on surveillance footage at multiple locations in the city between November 8 and November 11, according to the LAPD. Despite having a ticket for a flight to New York, she opted not to board and retrieved her luggage at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Investigators determined that Kobayashi left LAX for Union Station, where she purchased a bus ticket to a destination near the Mexican border. On November 12, she traveled by bus to San Ysidro, California, and shortly after arriving, crossed into Mexico on foot.

The case, which has garnered significant attention, prompted widespread speculation about potential foul play or human trafficking. However, the LAPD has not found any evidence suggesting Kobayashi is being trafficked, the victim of a crime or a suspect in any criminal activity.

The latest development in Hannah’s case comes just a week after the death of her father, Ryan Kobayashi, 58, who was found dead by suicide in a parking lot near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on November 24.

“We are heartbroken to share that my father, Ryan Kobayashi, has tragically passed during the search for Hannah,” Sydni Kobayashi, Hannah’s sister, shared on social media. “As we continue searching for Hannah, we also face the unexpected costs of Ryan’s funeral. Your support means the world to us during this unimaginable time.”

The investigation will not continue into Mexico, however, law enforcement will be notified if Kobayashi returns to the United States. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the LAPD at (877) LAPD-24-7 or (877) 527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted at www.lacrimestoppers.org.