Trump picks David O. Sacks as A.I. & crypto czar

President-elect Donald Trump has announced that David O. Sacks will serve as the White House A.I. & Crypto Czar, a new government role focused on Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) and Cryptocurrency. Sacks will also lead the Presidential Council of Advisors for Science and Technology.

“In this important role, David will guide policy for the Administration in Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency, two areas critical to the future of American competitiveness,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social. “David will focus on making America the clear global leader in both areas.”

Trump added that Sacks “will safeguard free speech online, and steer us away from Big Tech bias and censorship.” Additionally, he will focus on creating a legal framework to provide clarity for the cryptocurrency industry and enable its growth in the U.S.

David O. Sacks is a prominent entrepreneur and investor. He was PayPal’s founding-era COO and part of the so-called “PayPal Mafia,” alongside Elon Musk. The two are part of a larger group of tech founders, including former PayPal CEO Peter Thiel, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, and Steve Chen, who co-founded YouTube, among others.

Article continues below the player

Sacks will also lead the Presidential Council of Advisors for Science and Technology. “David has the knowledge, business experience, intelligence, and pragmatism to MAKE AMERICA GREAT in these two critical technologies,” Trump concluded.

The announcement comes amid a significant rise in cryptocurrency prices. Bitcoin recently reached a record $100,000, continuing a trend of rapid growth in the sector. Bitcoin’s surge follows Trump’s election promise to make the United States the “Bitcoin and cryptocurrency capital of the world.”