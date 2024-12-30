U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, top prosecutor in Jan. 6 cases, to resign

Matthew Graves, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia who played a key role in prosecuting defendants linked to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, has announced that he will step down next month.

Graves will resign on January 16, less than a week before President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House. Bridget M. Fitzpatrick, a career prosecutor who has served as Principal Assistant United States Attorney, will take over as Acting U.S. Attorney.

Graves’ resignation is part of the customary changeover in leadership at U.S. Attorney’s Offices across the nation when a new president takes over. Most U.S. attorneys resign in January, leaving career prosecutors in charge until a successor is nominated and confirmed.

“Serving as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia has been the honor of a lifetime,” Graves said in a statement. “I am deeply thankful to Congresswoman Holmes Norton for recommending me; to President Biden for nominating me; and to Attorney General Garland for placing his trust in me.”

The Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, which injured more than 140 law enforcement officers, was one of the most notable cases during Graves’ tenure. To date, roughly 1,600 people have been charged in connection with events that day, including nearly 1,100 people who have already been sentenced.

“Because politically motivated violence and destruction rip at the fabric of our society, Mr. Graves made federally prosecuting such crimes a priority,” his office said in Monday’s statement.

In an interview earlier this year, Graves said the process of prosecuting Jan. 6 rioters began the very next day, when Trump was still in office. He denied allegations that the Biden administration guided prosecutors in going after defendants.

“I’ve never met President Biden,” he told CBS News. “Which is normal, I would add, because there are walls for very good reasons between the Department of Justice and the White House so that prosecution can focus on what it should be focused on, whether there are violations of law, and whether those violations of law consistent with the rules that we follow should be federally prosecuted.”

Trump has referred to Jan. 6 defendants as “great patriots”, “hostages” and warriors” and has vowed to issue “Day One” pardons. It’s not yet clear who, and how many defendants linked to Jan. 6, may be pardoned.