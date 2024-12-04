UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson fatally shot outside Manhattan hotel

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, has been fatally shot outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan early Wednesday morning in what officials believe was a premeditated attack. The suspect remains at large.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting outside the Hilton hotel at 6:46 a.m., according to Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny. Thompson, 50, was found on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his back and leg.

Thompson was transported by EMS to Roosevelt Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:12 a.m., Kenny stated.

“The shooter arrived at the location on foot about five minutes prior to the victim’s arrival,” Kenny added. “He stood alongside the building line as numerous pedestrians passed him by. He approaches the victim from behind and shoots him in the back. The shooter then walks toward the victim and continues to shoot.”

The suspect, who has not been identified, fled on foot before later taking an electric city bike towards Central Park. He is described as a white male wearing a light-brown or cream-colored jacket, a black face mask, black-and-white sneakers, and carrying a gray backpack.

At the scene, investigators recovered at least three live rounds and three discharged 9mm shell casings, along with a cellphone, according to Kenny.

“The motive for this shooting is currently unknown,” Kenny said. “But, based on the evidence we have so far, it does appear that the victim was specifically targeted. This does not appear to be a random act of violence.”

UnitedHealthcare, the insurance arm of healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group Inc., was scheduled to hold its annual investor meeting in New York City later that morning, officials said. Thompson was reportedly in the city to attend the event.

The company is the nation’s largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans and also oversees health insurance coverage for employers and state- and federally-funded Medicaid programs.

Thompson, who had served as CEO for over three years and had been with the company since 2004, was a prominent figure in the healthcare industry.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the shooter.