Legal
Vermont police captain seriously injured in shooting
The Vermont State Police are searching for a suspect in connection with the shooting of a police captain, according to authorities and local media. The officer is reported to have sustained serious injuries.
The shooting occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday when St. Johnsbury officers responded to a domestic-violence incident at an apartment on Portland Street, according to the Vermont State Police.
Upon arrival, one officer was found with at least one gunshot wound and was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire. The officer is described as having been seriously injured, according to a blue alert issued by Vermont authorities.
The victim is reportedly Police Captain Dale Jason Gray of the St. Johnsbury Police Department, according to WCAX citing the St. Johnsbury Town manager.
Authorities have identified the suspect as Scott Mason, 38, a St. Johnsbury resident. Mason is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
“Members of the public should consider Mason to be potentially armed and dangerous,” Vermont State Police stated. “If someone sees Mason, they should not approach him and instead immediately call 911.”
