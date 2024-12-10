Woman killed in crash involving officer responding to Marjorie Taylor Greene bomb threat

A woman died in a car accident involving a Rome police bomb squad officer who was responding to a bomb threat at Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home, according to the congresswoman and police.

The accident occurred on Monday when a police officer, traveling in a personal vehicle, was en route to join the Bomb Squad, Rome police reported. Officers were responding to a threat made toward Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home.

The crash happened on Redmond Circle as the officer was on the way to Greene’s home, according to Georgia State Patrol, cited by Atlanta News First (ANF). Troopers stated that a car pulled out in front of the officer.

The victim, identified as 66-year-old Tammie Picklesimer, died after being taken to the hospital, ANF reported. The officer was unharmed.

Article continues below the player

“I’m heartsick right now,” said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in a statement. “I was just informed that an innocent woman died today in an auto accident involving a member of the Rome Police bomb squad who was responding to the threat at my home.”

“My prayers are with Tammie Picklesimer, her family, the officer who was injured, and the entire Rome Police Department,” Greene added. “The officer was responding to protect my life. And now, a woman has lost her life because of this despicable act.”

Earlier on Monday, Greene shared that the Rome Police Department’s Assistant Chief of Police had received an email containing a bomb threat directed at her. The email claimed a homemade bomb had been placed in Greene’s mailbox and included a message referencing Palestine.

Greene stated that the threat originated from a Russian IP address. She added that her office was working with local and federal law enforcement, including the FBI, to identify the perpetrator. The congresswoman also mentioned that she has been swatted at least nine times since being elected to Congress, describing these incidents as deliberate attempts to provoke a deadly police response.

This incident follows a pattern of bomb threats and “swatting” incidents targeting both Democrat and Republican lawmakers, as well as members of Trump’s cabinet nominees. No arrests have been made so far.