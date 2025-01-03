3 dead, 2 officers shot in Indiana supermarket shooting

A shooting at a supermarket in Indiana has left three people dead, including the suspect, and two officers injured, according to officials. The suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police.

\Police officers and first responders arrived at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday after reports of a shooting inside Martin’s Supermarket, located at 575 E Jackson Blvd in Elkhart, according to the Elkhart Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers and first responders discovered two shooting victims inside the store, both of whom were pronounced dead at the scene. Officers encountered the suspect outside the store, where an exchange of gunfire occurred. Two officers were shot during the confrontation, and the suspect was fatally shot by police.

Both injured officers were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and treatment. One officer has been treated and released, while the other remains hospitalized in fair but stable condition, according to Elkhart Police.

“Our hearts are broken in Elkhart tonight. Please continue to pray for the victims, including our two police officers who were wounded, our heroic first responders, and those affected by the incident,” said Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, adding, “There is no immediate danger to the public.”

The names of the victims, suspect, and involved officers are being withheld pending notification of their families. No information has been released regarding a possible motive or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.