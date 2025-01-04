4 officers shot at apartment complex in San Antonio, Texas

At least four police officers have been shot during a suicide-related incident at an apartment complex in San Antonio, Texas, according to officials. The scene remains active, with the suspect reportedly barricaded inside an apartment.

Police responded on Wednesday evening to reports of a suicide in progress in the Sonterra Heights apartment complex in Stone Oak neighborhood, according to San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus. The suspect began firing at the four officers who arrived at the scene.

The officers are in non-life-threatening condition. One officer was shot in the upper torso, while another sustained a gunshot wound to a lower extremity. All injured officers have been transported to a hospital.

“Please avoid the area of Stone Oak Pkwy/Loop 1604, as officers are working an active scene,” said the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD). Authorities are urging residents to stay inside their apartments for their safety and refrain from live recording the ongoing situation.

The suspect, described as a man in his 40s, is reportedly barricaded inside an apartment. KSAT reporters at the scene confirmed hearing gunshots upon their arrival. A heavy police presence, including SWAT teams, heavily armored officers, and an SAPD helicopter, was observed at the active scene.

