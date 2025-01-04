4 Tren de Aragua gang members arrested at Texas border on New Year’s Eve

Four members of the Tren de Aragua (TdA) criminal group have been arrested, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The gang members attempted to illegally cross the border into Texas on New Year’s Eve.

As part of Operation Lone Star in Val Verde County, agents intercepted a group of 22 migrants from Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Venezuela on December 31, according to a Friday statement from Governor Abbott. Among those arrested for criminal trespass were nine Venezuelan nationals who claimed they were heading to San Antonio, Irving, and Corsicana, Texas.

Based on interviews and tattoos observed on some of the individuals, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) agents suspected that four males might be TdA members. Upon receiving consent to search their cell phones, agents confirmed their gang affiliation through social media apps.

The confirmed TdA gang members arrested on New Year’s Eve include Segundo Ocando-Mejia, 39; Pedro Luis Salazar-Cuervo, 27; Antonio Joe Urruttia-Rojas, 18; and Levi Jesus Urrutia-Blanco, 18. Ocando-Mejia displayed tattoos on his shoulders, suggesting he may hold a rank or leadership position within the gang.

“Our top priority is the safety and security of Texans, including against the growing threat of Tren de Aragua,” said Governor Abbott. “Earlier this week, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers identified and arrested four vicious TdA gang members attempting to illegally cross the border from Mexico into the state.”

“I designated TdA as a foreign terrorist organization, and we will not tolerate this gang operating or gaining a foothold in Texas,” Abbott continued. “Until President Trump is back in the White House to secure our border, Texas will continue to hunt down dangerous criminals like TdA and put them behind bars to protect Texans from this vicious gang.”

The Tren de Aragua is a transnational criminal organization that originated in Venezuela. It began in the early 2000s within the Tocorón prison in the state of Aragua, initially operating as a prison gang. Over time, it expanded its influence beyond the prison walls, becoming one of Venezuela’s most powerful criminal entities.

The gang is involved in various illicit activities, including extortion, drug trafficking, human trafficking, kidnapping, and illegal mining. Its operations have extended across multiple Latin American countries, such as Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Brazil, and more recently, into the United States.