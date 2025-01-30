Breaking News
67 dead from D.C. mid-air collision – official
Officials have confirmed there are no survivors following the mid-air collision of an American Airlines plane, which was carrying 64 people on board, and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.
American Airlines Flight 5342, a Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet, collided mid-air with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while approaching Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport at 8:48 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and EMS officials. Both aircraft went down into the Potomac River.
There are no survivors following the incident, officials confirmed in a press conference. The search and rescue operation has now been switched to a recovery operation.
So far, the bodies of 28 victims have been recovered, 27 of them from the American Airlines plane and one from the Black Hawk helicopter.
American Airlines has confirmed that the flight had 60 passengers and four crew members on board. The Black Hawk was carrying three soldiers, according to the U.S. Army.
The FAA confirmed that the aircraft was operated by Pacific Southwest Airlines (PSA) on behalf of American Airlines, under the American Eagle joint brand. It had departed from Wichita, Kansas.
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, will be closed until at least 11 a.m., according to airport officials.
“I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport,” said President Trump in a statement. “May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”
Article updated at 7:52 a.m. ET.
