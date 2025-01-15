Biden administration removes Cuba from State Sponsor of Terrorism list

The Biden administration has determined that Cuba should no longer be designated as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, the White House announced, following efforts mediated by the Catholic Church.

On Tuesday, the White House notified Congress that President Biden had decided to remove Cuba from the State Sponsor of Terrorism list, according to a statement by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. The decision follows “an understanding with the Catholic Church” aimed at improving the livelihood of the Cuban people.

“Since the beginning of the Biden-Harris Administration, United States’ policy towards Cuba has focused on empowering the Cuban people to freely determine their own future and advancing respect for human rights,” the statement said. “This singular purpose has guided our policies to reunify Cuban families and strengthen cultural and educational ties between Cuba and the United States.”

The statement also noted that the Catholic Church informed the White House that the Cuban government is expected to begin releasing a “substantial” number of political prisoners in the near future.

Article continues below the player

The Biden administration also announced additional measures, including the rescission of a 2017 National Security Presidential Memorandum that established a “restricted list,” imposing extra regulations on U.S. engagement with Cuban persons and entities. Furthermore, a six-month waiver of Title III of the Cuban Liberty and Democratic Solidarity (LIBERTAD) Act of 1996, commonly known as the Helms-Burton Act, was issued.

Title III establishes a private right of action for U.S. nationals whose property was confiscated by the Cuban government, allowing them to sue entities or individuals that “traffic” in such properties. The six-month waiver means U.S. nationals are temporarily barred from filing lawsuits under Title III, a move aimed at balancing enforcement of the law with broader foreign policy goals, including maintaining relations with allies potentially affected by such legal actions.

Successive administrations historically renewed the Title III suspension every six months, preventing lawsuits from being filed. However, in April 2019, the Trump administration chose not to renew the suspension, fully activating Title III’s provisions.

Additionally, in January 2021, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo redesignated Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism just two days before leaving office. This reversed the 2015 decision by the Obama administration to remove Cuba from the list. The current administration’s decision to remove Cuba from the list also comes just two days before President Biden’s term concludes.