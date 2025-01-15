Ceasefire reached in Israel-Hamas war

A ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war has been reached, U.S. President Biden announced, ending over a year of conflict that has claimed thousands of lives in the region.

The ceasefire, scheduled to take effect on January 19, was announced by President Biden on Wednesday after extensive negotiations involving international mediators including the U.S., Egypt and Qatar, and growing global pressure to halt the war.

Diplomatic efforts gained momentum in 2024 as the United States and Egypt intensified their roles. In May 2024, President Biden presented a three-phase proposal outlining a roadmap that included a temporary truce, prisoner exchanges, and discussions on Gaza’s future governance. The United Nations endorsed the plan through Security Council Resolution 2735, adopted in June 2024.

The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a coordinated assault on Israel from the Gaza Strip. The attack killed nearly 1,200 people, including hundreds of civilians and security personnel, and resulted in 251 hostages being captured and taken into Gaza.

Article continues below the player

Israel responded with a major military campaign aimed at dismantling Hamas and rescuing the hostages, which has left over 46,000 Palestinians dead, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Early attempts at temporary ceasefires allowed brief pauses for hostage exchanges and humanitarian aid but failed to secure a lasting resolution.

The agreement includes a 42-day truce, the release of hostages held by Hamas, and increased humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. It also seeks to establish a framework for addressing Gaza’s reconstruction and governance.

“This is the result not only of the extreme pressure that Hamas has been under and the changed regional equation after a ceasefire in Lebanon and weakening of Iran, but also of dogged and painstaking American diplomacy,” Biden said in a statement. “My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done.”