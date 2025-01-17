Politics
Chinese hackers accessed Secretary Yellen’s computer in Treasury breach
Chinese hackers breached the computer of U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last month, gaining access to unclassified files, according to Bloomberg. The hackers reportedly accessed fewer than 50 files in the security breach.
Bloomberg, citing two sources familiar with the incident, reported that the breach also affected the computers of two of Yellen’s deputies: Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo and Acting Under Secretary Brad Smith.
The Department of the Treasury was notified of the breach on December 8, according to a letter sent to lawmakers by Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Management Aditi Hardikar.
BeyondTrust, a software access management provider, informed the Treasury that “a threat actor had gained access to a key used by the vendor to secure a cloud-based service used to remotely provide technical support for Treasury Departmental Offices (DO) end users,” Hardikar explained in her letter.
“Based on available indicators, the incident has been attributed to a China state-sponsored Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) actor,” Hardikar stated, which she classified the breach as a “major cybersecurity incident.”
California high school student arrested for bringing loaded gun to campus
Chinese hackers accessed Secretary Yellen’s computer in Treasury breach
FBI closed DEI office last month, says the agency
SpaceX Starship test ends in loss of ship but successful booster recovery
Most Viewed
-
Legal20 hours ago
Washington Post cartoonist Darrin Bell arrested for child pornography
-
US News1 week ago
Kenneth Fire in West Hills, L.A. being investigated as arson
-
US News1 week ago
Sunswept fire engulfs homes in Studio City as Los Angeles battles multiple wildfires
-
Legal1 day ago
Southwest Airlines pilot arrested for DUI at Georgia airport
-
Health2 days ago
Suspected Marburg virus outbreak declared in Tanzania; 8 dead
-
World1 week ago
Plane carrying 10 people goes missing in Colombia
-
US News6 days ago
Smuggling tunnel discovered between El Paso, Texas and Juarez, Mexico
-
US News1 week ago
Firefighting aircraft collides with drone over Palisades Fire