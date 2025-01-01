England woman found alive 52 years after going missing

An English woman missing since 1972 has been found “alive and well” by a cold case investigation team, according to police. This discovery concludes one of the longest-running missing person investigations in the region.

Sheila Fox, who disappeared in Coventry 52 years ago, has been confirmed alive and well, according to a statement from West Midlands Police. She was found residing in another part of England.

“Sheila was confirmed to be safe and well and living in another part of the country, finally resolving one of the longest-running missing person cases we have investigated,” the statement read.

A photo of Sheila from around the time of her disappearance was uncovered by officers and published on the West Midlands Police website and social media. Members of the public provided relevant information within hours of the appeal.

“We searched through every piece of evidence we could find and managed to locate a photo of Sheila,” said Detective Sergeant Jenna Shaw. “Every missing person has a story, and their families and friends deserve to know what happened to them and, hopefully, be reunited with them.”