Politics
FBI closed DEI office last month, says the agency
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has confirmed the closure of its Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI) in December, according to Fox News. The agency did not provide an explanation for the decision.
“In recent weeks, the FBI took steps to close the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI), effective by December 2024,” the agency said in a statement provided to Fox News on Thursday.
Although the statement did not specify the reasons for the closure, the decision follows accusations from Republican lawmakers that the FBI was wrongfully prioritizing DEI initiatives. It also comes after a Republican-led push to eliminate DEI programs in federal agencies.
Representative Michael Cloud (R-TX) introduced the “Dismantle DEI Act,” a bill to ban DEI initiatives in federal agencies, in June last year. The bill, sponsored in the Senate by Senator JD Vance, who is set to become Vice President, passed the House Oversight Committee in November. However, it did not proceed to a vote before the conclusion of the previous Congress.
The FBI’s decision aligns with campaign promises made by President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to take office on Monday, to eliminate DEI initiatives across the government, according to the New York Post.
“We demand that the FBI preserve and retain all records, documents, and information on the now closing DEI Office,” Trump said in a post on his platform, Truth Social, following the news. “Never should have been opened and, if it was, should have closed long ago. Why is it that they’re closing one day before the Inauguration of a new Administration? The reason is, CORRUPTION!”
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives have become a polarizing topic in recent years. Critics argue that such programs undermine meritocracy, suppress free expression, or foster reverse discrimination, while proponents view DEI as vital for addressing systemic inequalities.
California high school student arrested for bringing loaded gun to campus
Chinese hackers accessed Secretary Yellen’s computer in Treasury breach
FBI closed DEI office last month, says the agency
SpaceX Starship test ends in loss of ship but successful booster recovery
Most Viewed
-
Legal20 hours ago
Washington Post cartoonist Darrin Bell arrested for child pornography
-
US News1 week ago
Kenneth Fire in West Hills, L.A. being investigated as arson
-
US News1 week ago
Sunswept fire engulfs homes in Studio City as Los Angeles battles multiple wildfires
-
Legal1 day ago
Southwest Airlines pilot arrested for DUI at Georgia airport
-
Health2 days ago
Suspected Marburg virus outbreak declared in Tanzania; 8 dead
-
World1 week ago
Plane carrying 10 people goes missing in Colombia
-
US News6 days ago
Smuggling tunnel discovered between El Paso, Texas and Juarez, Mexico
-
US News1 week ago
Firefighting aircraft collides with drone over Palisades Fire