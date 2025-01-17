FBI closed DEI office last month, says the agency

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has confirmed the closure of its Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI) in December, according to Fox News. The agency did not provide an explanation for the decision.

“In recent weeks, the FBI took steps to close the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI), effective by December 2024,” the agency said in a statement provided to Fox News on Thursday.

Although the statement did not specify the reasons for the closure, the decision follows accusations from Republican lawmakers that the FBI was wrongfully prioritizing DEI initiatives. It also comes after a Republican-led push to eliminate DEI programs in federal agencies.

Representative Michael Cloud (R-TX) introduced the “Dismantle DEI Act,” a bill to ban DEI initiatives in federal agencies, in June last year. The bill, sponsored in the Senate by Senator JD Vance, who is set to become Vice President, passed the House Oversight Committee in November. However, it did not proceed to a vote before the conclusion of the previous Congress.

The FBI’s decision aligns with campaign promises made by President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to take office on Monday, to eliminate DEI initiatives across the government, according to the New York Post.

“We demand that the FBI preserve and retain all records, documents, and information on the now closing DEI Office,” Trump said in a post on his platform, Truth Social, following the news. “Never should have been opened and, if it was, should have closed long ago. Why is it that they’re closing one day before the Inauguration of a new Administration? The reason is, CORRUPTION!”

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives have become a polarizing topic in recent years. Critics argue that such programs undermine meritocracy, suppress free expression, or foster reverse discrimination, while proponents view DEI as vital for addressing systemic inequalities.