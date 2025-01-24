US News
Fig Fire in Murrieta, California prompts evacuation order and warnings
A new fire in Riverside County, California, has prompted evacuation orders and warnings, according to fire officials. Forward progress of the fire has been stopped.
Firefighters first responded to a structure fire on Thursday evening at the 41000 block of Fig Street, according to Murrieta Fire & Rescue. The fire extended to surrounding vegetation.
Evacuation orders were initially issued for the area surrounding I-15 and Jefferson Avenue, from Guava Street to French Valley Parkway in Murrieta. The evacuation order has now been reduced between Guava St. to Elm St. Additional evacuation warnings have been issued for four other areas in southern Murrieta.
Forward progress of the fire has been halted, according to the City of Murrieta. There is no immediate risk beyond the evacuation areas.
Fire officials are urging the public to avoid the scene and to refrain from launching drones over the area.
