Fireworks explosion in Hawaii kills 3, injures 20 during New Year’s Eve

At least three people have died, and more than 20 have been injured following a fireworks explosion in Hawaii, according to officials and local media. Footage captured the moment of the fireworks mishap.

Officials and EMS personnel responded shortly after midnight to reports of an explosion at a residential house in Honolulu, said EMS Director Jim Ireland. Initial units at the scene found “dozens” of victims, including “many” in critical condition.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, said paramedic supervisor Sunny Johnson. The death toll later increased to three, according to officials. A total of 20 patients were transported to hospitals.

“Almost all of those patients were critical,” said Director Ireland. “All had burns. Many had explosive-type injuries as well, including shrapnel.”

Local media reported at least four deaths, but officials clarified that three of the victims were from this incident, while another fireworks mishap death occurred in an unrelated event.

The explosion was reportedly caused by a mishap involving homemade illegal fireworks during New Year’s Eve celebrations, according to HawaiiNewsNow, citing the Honolulu Police Specialized Services Division Bomb Unit.

“I’ve been in EMS for over 30 years, and this is probably one of the worst calls I’ve ever been on as far as just the immense tragedy,” said Ireland. “My heart and prayers go out to the families and friends of these victims.”