Florida man arrested for trespassing Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

A Florida man has been arrested after jumping over a wall at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, according to local media.

Bijan Arceo, of Sunny Isles Beach, was arrested on Wednesday around 6 p.m. after climbing over a wall near a gate at Trump’s resort in Florida, according to WPLG, citing officials. The suspect appeared in Palm Beach County court on Thursday, facing a trespassing charge.

The police report states that Arceo gained access to the resort by the north service gate of the property. Secret Service agents reportedly saw him climb over the wall near a gate marked with a prominent “No Trespassing” sign, WPLG reported.

Palm Beach County court records show that a judge set the suspect’s bond at $20,000 and ordered him to have no contact with Trump, not enter Mar-a-Lago, and avoid any federally restricted areas, according to documents obtained by WPLG.

The suspect’s intentions in breaching Mar-a-Lago were not immediately unclear.