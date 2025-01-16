US News
Georgia middle school student critically injured in self-inflicted shooting
A student is in critical condition after a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Georgia middle school, according to officials. The incident prompted a school lockdown.
Officers responded to the Lindley Middle School in Mableton on Wednesday following reports of a shooting, said Cobb County Public Information Officer S.A. Barner. Police found one victim, and the school was placed on lockdown.
“This afternoon, a student at Lindley Middle School tragically used a firearm to commit self-harm, prompting a Code Red,” the school district said in a statement. “School administrators, along with a Cobb County School District police officer, responded immediately and secured the weapon.”
The lockdown was lifted after police confirmed there was no specific threat to other students. “The student is in critical condition, surrounded by their family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them,” the statement added. According to WAGA, the student has been airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for treatment.
“My initial thought is that a self-inflicted gunshot just indicates something else going on emotionally with the student, and that just kind of emphasizes why we need to be focusing on mental health with our students,” Cobb Board of Education Chair David Chastain told the Marietta Daily Journal. “Parents need to hold their kids close.”
Washington Post cartoonist Darrin Bell arrested for child pornography
UK and Ukraine to sign ‘100 Year Partnership’ treaty
Southwest Airlines pilot arrested for DUI at Georgia airport
Trump weighs Executive Order to delay TikTok ban
Most Viewed
-
World1 week ago
Powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet, killing 126 people
-
Health1 week ago
Louisiana reports first U.S. death from H5N1 bird flu
-
US News7 days ago
Kenneth Fire in West Hills, L.A. being investigated as arson
-
Legal6 hours ago
Washington Post cartoonist Darrin Bell arrested for child pornography
-
US News1 week ago
Sunswept fire engulfs homes in Studio City as Los Angeles battles multiple wildfires
-
Health2 days ago
Suspected Marburg virus outbreak declared in Tanzania; 8 dead
-
Legal13 hours ago
Southwest Airlines pilot arrested for DUI at Georgia airport
-
World1 week ago
Plane carrying 10 people goes missing in Colombia