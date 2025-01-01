Illinois New Year’s Eve party shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured

A mass shooting at a New Year’s Eve party in Illinois has left at least two dead and five others injured, according to officials. A suspect has been detained.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at around 4:05 a.m. at 1845 Pierson Parkway, according to Kankakee Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found a large group of people attending a party, “many of whom were running out of the residence.”

Several gunshot victims were located at the scene. Four were transported to local hospitals by emergency responders, while another three arrived at hospitals on their own. Two of the victims were later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to officials.

The deceased have been identified as 22-year-old Quaysean T’Andre Isom and 20-year-old TreVontae C. Ellis. Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis added that three females and two males were among the injured.

A suspect was found hiding near the residence where the incident occurred and was detained for questioning. The identity of the suspect has not been released.

“What is disturbing about this incident is that it was potentially avoidable, as it occurred inside a home hosting a house party on New Year’s Eve,” said Mayor Curtis. “The party lasted many hours into the early morning and had been asked to cease due to loud noise and disturbing the neighborhood. What is more troubling is that most of the attendees are not cooperating with police or are claiming they didn’t see anything.”

Police recovered two firearms and shell casings at the scene. No motive has been confirmed so far.