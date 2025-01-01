Legal
Illinois New Year’s Eve party shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured
A mass shooting at a New Year’s Eve party in Illinois has left at least two dead and five others injured, according to officials. A suspect has been detained.
Police responded to reports of gunfire at around 4:05 a.m. at 1845 Pierson Parkway, according to Kankakee Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found a large group of people attending a party, “many of whom were running out of the residence.”
Several gunshot victims were located at the scene. Four were transported to local hospitals by emergency responders, while another three arrived at hospitals on their own. Two of the victims were later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to officials.
The deceased have been identified as 22-year-old Quaysean T’Andre Isom and 20-year-old TreVontae C. Ellis. Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis added that three females and two males were among the injured.
A suspect was found hiding near the residence where the incident occurred and was detained for questioning. The identity of the suspect has not been released.
“What is disturbing about this incident is that it was potentially avoidable, as it occurred inside a home hosting a house party on New Year’s Eve,” said Mayor Curtis. “The party lasted many hours into the early morning and had been asked to cease due to loud noise and disturbing the neighborhood. What is more troubling is that most of the attendees are not cooperating with police or are claiming they didn’t see anything.”
Police recovered two firearms and shell casings at the scene. No motive has been confirmed so far.
Illinois New Year’s Eve party shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured
England woman found alive 52 years after going missing
Fireworks explosion in Hawaii kills 4, injures 20 during New Year’s Eve
At least 10 people killed in vehicle attack in New Orleans
Most Viewed
-
World4 days ago
179 people killed in Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea
-
Legal2 days ago
6 people shot in the Bronx, including woman ‘used as human shield’
-
World1 week ago
Man accused of killing nearly 100 kangaroos north of Sydney
-
World2 days ago
SWISS Airlines crew member dies days after emergency landing due to smoke
-
Breaking News11 hours ago
At least 10 people killed in vehicle attack in New Orleans
-
World2 days ago
Kiribati’s Christmas Island is first to welcome 2025
-
Legal5 days ago
4 dead, including suspect, in connected South Carolina shootings
-
World4 days ago
Man killed by shark while fishing off eastern Australia