Politics
Justin Trudeau announces his resignation as Canada’s Prime Minister
Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation as Prime Minister of Canada after nearly a decade in power. The resignation will take effect once the Liberal Party has elected a new leadership.
At a press conference in Ottawa on Monday morning, Trudeau acknowledged that he is no longer the right person to lead the party or seek re-election in the election scheduled for October.
“I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process,” Trudeau said. “Last night I asked the President of the Liberal Party to begin this process.”
Trudeau has served as Canada’s Prime Minister for nearly a decade, assuming office in November 2015 and winning a third term in 2021. He has also led the Liberal Party since 2013.
“I’m a fighter, and I’m not someone who backs away from a fight. But I have always been driven by my love for Canada and by what’s in the best interest of Canadians,” Trudeau stated. “Canadians deserve a real choice in the next election, and it has become obvious to me, with the internal battles, that I cannot be the one to carry the Liberal standard into the next election.”
His popularity has declined due to criticisms over government spending, rising living costs, and internal disputes, most notably the resignation of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in December 2024. Freeland’s departure, following disagreements over economic policies, intensified calls within the Liberal Party for Trudeau to step down.
The Prime Minister announced that Parliament would be suspended until March 24, to facilitate the Liberal Party’s leadership transition. He noted that “despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralyzed for months,” indicating that the suspension aims to address internal challenges and prepare for new leadership.
Canada’s next federal election is scheduled for October 20, under the fixed-date provisions of the Canada Elections Act. However, there is potential for an earlier election if a motion of no confidence is passed by Parliament or if the new leadership seeks a fresh mandate.
