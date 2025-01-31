Marianne Faithfull, iconic British singer, dies at 78

British singer and actress Marianne Faithfull, known for hits such as As Tears Go By and her relationship with Mick Jagger, has died at the age of 78. Her career was marked by collaborations with some of the biggest names in music.

“Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family,” said a statement from her spokesperson. “She will be dearly missed.”

Born on December 29, 1946, Faithfull grew up in the Hampstead neighborhood of London. Her father worked in British intelligence, and her mother was a baroness, according to Rolling Stone magazine. Her parents separated when she was six years old, and she spent time in a convent. As a teenager, she explored acting and folk singing.

After meeting producer Andrew Loog Oldham at a party, Faithfull became a breakout star at 17 with her debut single, the ballad As Tears Go By, the first song written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

She later developed a relationship with Jagger, the lead singer and a founding member of the Rolling Stones, from 1966 to 1970. After struggling with heroin addiction in the 1970s, she revived her career with the critically acclaimed album Broken English. The title track from the album was nominated for a Grammy Award.

“I am so saddened to hear of the death of Marianne Faithfull,” Jagger wrote in a social media post. “She was so much part of my life for so long. She was a wonderful friend, a beautiful singer, and a great actress. She will always be remembered.”

In recent years, she worked with songwriters like PJ Harvey and Nick Cave, both of whom credited her as an inspiration, according to BBC News. Throughout her career, she also collaborated with artists such as David Bowie, Lou Reed, Jarvis Cocker, Damon Albarn, Emmylou Harris, and Metallica.

Faithfull had faced multiple health challenges over the years, including bulimia, breast cancer, and emphysema linked to decades of smoking, BBC News reported. However, the cause of her death was not disclosed. She is survived by her son, Nicholas Dunbar.